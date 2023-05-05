A young African lady could not believe her eyes as her female teacher in the UK sent her out of the class because she laughed at her dad

The lady said she often laughed at things that weren't funny, but that particular incident made things worse

She shared in detail what happened and how her poor understanding of the English language got her into trouble

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An African lady has shared how her improper understanding of the English language earned her detention in her UK school.

@MarilynMill_ said when the incident happened, she was still new to the UK and noticed she laughed at things that weren't funny.

She was sent out of the class. Photo Credit: Dann Tardif

Source: Getty Images

She said when her female teacher mentioned that her dad had become a vegetable, she screamed out in laughter.

@MarilynMill_ said she was the only one in the class that laughed. Her teacher eventually sent her out unbeknownst to the tutor that the lady didn't know what she meant.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why she laughed at her teacher's remark

On why she laughed, @MarilynMill_ said it was because the teacher's face was so serious when she talked about her dad being a vegetable.

Cutting herself some slack, the lady jocularly said she blamed Nollywood movies, adding that English was not her first language.

She added that she was also not from the state and was still a kid when it happened.

Her tweets read in part:

"Having a language barrier can cost you. I remember when I was still newish in the UK and my teacher said her dad had become a vegetable and I started screaming of laughter in class…. She sent me out. I was so confused

"Also no one else was laughing but me….. and I think because I had a rep for always laughing at things that shouldn’t be funny, it made it worse.

"But this time, I genuinely didn’t understand what I done wrong."

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@Poisoned_Ivy007 said:

"My mom (also ESL) used to tell people I was “special” (in a good way) and then wondered why ppl were giving me weird looks."

@PatzerDX said:

"My history teacher once asked the German exchange student whether Turkish immigrants mostly did manual labor, which the teacher referred to as "hand jobs." Somehow, I was the only one who laughed."

@extrakumquattea said:

"When I came to the UK as 15yo, i went to the cinema and ask for a senior citizen ticket cause it’s the cheapest. The guy asked “for who?”, i said “for me”, he looked confused but explained I couldn’t buy it, i have to buy student tix. Props to him for not laughing in my face."

@Christophehtx said:

"Like is he broccoli or carrot? Do you think that’s just being a kid? I mean, being a vegetable still sounds funny."

@reallybitch_420 said:

"I went to a french school in florida. my teacher was from france and tried to suspend me for bringing root beer to school.

"They had to explain it wasn’t beer."

UK class populated by Nigerians goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK class with mostly Nigerian students had gone viral.

In a video posted on TikTok by @koggbagidi, an Oyinbo teacher was seen marking the attendance register.

Although other students from other countries were also sighted in the classroom, it seems Nigerians were more in number. Even the names called by the teacher showed that Nigerians were the majority in the class.

What amazed many people was how the teacher was able to pronounce Nigerian names correctly.

Source: Legit.ng