An Oyinbo teacher who works in a UK school populated by many Nigerians has gone viral on TikTok

What stunned a lot of people was how the teacher was able to correctly pronounce Yoruba names

The video immediately went viral and gained traction as many people compared the school to UNILAG

A school in the United Kingdom, UK populated by many Nigerian students, has gone viral on TikTok.

Some students were seen in one of the classes at the school, and many of them spoke in Pidgin English.

There are many Nigerians in the UK school. Photo credit: TikTok/@koggbagidi.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok by @koggbagidi, an Oyinbo teacher was seen marking the attendance register.

Oyinbo school with many Nigerians go viral

Although other students from other countries were also sighted in the classroom, it seems Nigerians were more in number.

Even the names called by the teacher show that Nigerians may be the majority in the class.

What amazed many people was how the teacher was able to pronounce Nigerian names correctly.

Many of the names she called from the attendance register are Yorubas, and she was able to pronounce them well.

People who have seen the video are praising the Oyinbo teacher because of how well she pronounced the names.

Also, many expressed huge surprise at the number of Nigerian students in the classroom.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Christian Raphael26 said:

"I'm just impressed with her pronunciation."

@Tobi commented:

"She go learn Yoruba by force."

@Ifedolapo RSG said:

"Give this one Naija passport. The pronunciation is intact."

@Opsymello commented:

"Dey guys for back dey gist."

@Temmy Temi reacted:

"Na Yorubas full this class."

@Tomato said:

"You sure say no by OAU be this?."

@Valya said:

"Nahh Nigerians just share the same agencies that takes them to the same school."

@Hercjay Animations asked:

"Which people come remain for Nigeria?"

@sholexxx asked:

"Lol which school be dis?"

Source: Legit.ng