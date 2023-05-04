A beautiful oyinbo lady got many praising her sweet voice after she sang Aka Akaya song in a church

Nigerians were amazed by how she spoke the Igbo words in the songs fluently like a native speaker of the language

Among many who reacted to her performers were TikTokers who said listening to her gave them goosebumps

A white lady has in a Nigerian congregation surprised after she let a praise and worship session in a church.

Making very apt hand gestures, the oyinbo sang Aka Akaya (Aka Jehovah) in an old video reshared by @saintrozzy. The way she stressed every expression and word showed she knew the meaning of the Igbo song.

Many people were amazed when the old video was reshared. Photo source: @saintrozzy

Source: TikTok

Old video of oyibo lady singing Aka Jehovah re-surfaced

As the oyinbo sang in an emotional way to praise God, there were affirmative responses to show her performance was "spirit-lifting".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many TikTokers who reacted to the old video said that her rendition of the song is perfect, and they had goosebumps.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

stellamarvies said:

"WOW and some of our Igbo girls are here forming that they can't speak igbo."

chrispalmas said:

"The strange thing here is the accent. Exactly like a native Igbo speaker."

Cute_Oma said:

"If only u know how powerful this song is… Oh God I bless your name."

Eagledinsilas said:

"This is a foreign igbo blood."

user4218117737775 said:

"Her expression shows that she understands the meaning and knows how powerful the song is!"

GRACE FOUND ME said:

"Goosebumps my favorite song."

pendoh said:

"I love this igbo language please. someone teach me. It's so beautiful."

Kalex said:

"Without video, you might not even know it’s oyinbo."

kikiplayu said:

"Beautiful. just beautiful. i need to learn igbo."

agbeyemichidinma said:

"The Holy spirit is singing through her."

Gina said:

"Officially adopted. You are welcome sister Chioma Jesus."

Oyinbo lady behaved like Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful oyinbo lady @naimerts got many people laughing as she role-played Portable's latest outburst when policemen came to arrest him at his bar.

Filming herself in a bushy area, the lady screamed, "I'm a baboon. I stay in the zoo". Towards the end of the video, she shouted, and her camera shook.

Oyinbo lady backed her baby

In other news, a young oyinbo lady surprised many people online after she showed the moment she backed her baby the Nigerian way in public.

After tying the girl to her back, the lady known as @martinejarim on TikTok walked amid other white people who could not stop looking at her.

Source: Legit.ng