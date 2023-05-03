A Nigerian lady who sells fairly used clothes for a living has spoken up about her business and the income she makes

According to the hardworking lady, the business is truly lucrative for her as she earns millions of naira

In a trending video, she revealed that the business helped her purchase a car worth N36 million

A 21-year-old Nigerian lady identified simply as Amaka has revealed how she makes millions through okrika business.

In a video shared via Facebook by Mc Mbakara, the lady said she was able to buy a N36 million car and also rent an apartment worth N9 million including service charges.

21-year-old okrika seller drives N36 million car Photo credit: MC Mbakara

When asked about how she thrives so well in the business, she said she decided to understand the strategy that would pay her better.

According to her, she maximised the potential of the online space and moved her Okrika business online, where she gathered many customers.

She went ahead to insist that she is an independent woman who has no man bankrolling her.

In her words:

"I am 21. My car is worth N36 million. I am a business lady. I sell okrika thrift clothes. Nice ones. Making money is based on the strategy you use. It is an online business actually. Not everyone knows how to manage online business.

"You have to look for a perfect strategy that suits your business and your income making. I stay in Lekki. I pay N7 million yearly as house rent. Total including service charge is N9 million.

"In this generation, many young people don't want to do something legal to make a living. I am just going to talk to ladies especially. You need to have a perfect strategy for your work. Anything you are doing, make sure that you make it unique.

"I don't know why you are surprised that I got my N36 million car through selling okrika. My strategy works for me and got me where I am today. I don't have a boyfriend. I am very independent. I pay my bills alone."

Social media reactions

Tombari Tonwe said:

"Mbakara, abeg I want shun my work start dey sell OK, if na strategy, u go help link me to Amaka, make I learn strategy. Never knew OK business is that lucrative."

Williams Talent said:

"Okirika wey na my family business, na dey first business i see as i enter this world. Imagine girl wey no be import she dey buy 1 bale go stand for sun dey shout the buy that kind motor for where even importer self no fit give that kind lie. Oga bring her come aba abeg make she educate us on the trick she dey use sell her own okirika abeg it's very important to us. Bring her."

Ozioko Helen added:

"I de sell okirika for Abuja oh for like 3 years now na which brand she de sell abeg I want change too."

Watch the video below:

