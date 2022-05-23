A 26-year-old lady struggling huge debt found relief by selling used clothes she found in thrift stores

Olivia Hillier said she bought her first T-Shirt with N2,000 and went on to sell it for N8,000 and the birthed a business idea

According to her, she has gone on to make over N48 million in total revenue and bough a five-bedroom house

Olivia Hillier started her side business with just $5, the equivalent of N2,000 with a T-shirt she saw in a thrift store.

The medical student at Rochester, a Michigan-based Oakland University had some experience selling a few of her old clothing items on the resale app, Poshmark. She hardly thought much of it.

26-year-old woman makes millions from selling used clothes Credidt. Olivia Hillier

But as the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020, Hillier noticed that other Poshmark sellers were making a profit from flipping trendy thrift store shopping.

Driven by indebtedness

Moved by her indebtedness and medical school tuition costs of about $220,000 for four years, Hillier began to study people’s strategies and began to create her own side business.

The first T-shirt she bought for N2,000 sold for N8,000. From then on, Hillier has gone on to rake in N48.5 million in total revenue, including N35,2 million last year alone.

Making fortunes monthly

Her side business currently makes N2.5 to N2.9 million in profit every month, according to CNBC, citing a document. The business has also helped her to buy a five-bedroom house recently.

Hillier said her business enabled her to maintain a steady savings account and she did not have to take out loans to cover her living expenses.

She said not everyone’s closets are grass for such a profitable endeavour.

Her business style

She said she tailored her business by researching in August 2020 and found that other Poshmark sellers posted thousands of items that may not have been from their closets. She sensed that they were sourcing their clothes from thrift stores and retailers.

According to her, she started studying various models applied by other sellers. She found a style that works for her - vibrant vintage pieces. Her store gained traction with a young professional audience mostly from ages 25 to 40 women, Hillier says.

