A Nigerian lady who survived a 419 experience has taken to social media to share her recordings from the incident

She said it was the second time it would be happening to her and noted that the scammers all use the same format

Social media users shared their experiences at the hands of scammers as they showed the lady support

A Nigerian lady identified as Stella became second time lucky as she survived entering a car of scammers.

After entering the car, Stella figured out that all its occupants are scammers and stylishly recorded their conversation with her camera while being vigilant.

She exposed the driver and his cohorts. Photo Credit: @stella_pepperish

Taking to TikTok, she shared the video, noting that all these 419ers use the same format and that it was the second time it would be happening to her.

Stella said they pretend not to know each other and bring up a discussion about money waiting for their unsuspecting passenger to fall for it.

In the clip, Stella smartly avoided being a part of the conversation and turned down their offer to join in on it.

"These people pretend like they don’t knw each other and they will tell u there is money in the boot when u fall for that it’s gone,'' she replied to a netizen.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Ajose_racheal said:

"Same thing happened to me before eko hotel, and that was my same response, immediately I came down, he drove off very fast."

Rotbol Boluwaji Oluwarotimi said:

"Firstly I read this thing in a novel around 2004,the following day they duped my sister then,I and my boss have entered their car 2 times around Ondo."

Ewadamisola said:

"They did it for me too from ojuelegba to cms they said they need money to change the dollars so they should sell my own phone that they’ll give me."

Awe Brightness said:

"Them use this format for me for Ekiti state…. Omo! 4 people on top my head that day. Thank God say I no get “ojukokoro.”

Cindeehairs said:

"There face looks familar self ...i can stil remember every single thing that happened it got to a point the woman started crying."

Holayyide said:

"God really safe u , this happens to me and immediately I sight they are working together."

Tfhairstore said:

"I experienced this in akure during my IT days in 2018 omoooo the woman beside me was just saying I should pls stay with her cos she own the money."

Source: Legit.ng