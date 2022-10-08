An NYSC corp member named Omolayo who just passed out has shared how his body has changed during the service year

Omolayo shared two photos, one showing when he started service while the other one shows him when he passed out

A look at the photos shows that he has lost so much weight, suggesting that he may have been exercising seriously

An NYSC corp member has gone viral on Twitter because of his body transformation.

The young man identified as Omolayo shared two photos to show how his body has changed.

Omolayo's physical transformation has gained attention on Twitter. Photo credit: @DaddyLayo.

Source: Twitter

The first photo taken at the beginning of his service year shows him look chubby.

Over the course of the service year, a drastic change took place as he lost a lot of weight.

Why Omolayo lost weight during NYSC

Omolayo has become fitter physically suggesting that he may have stormed the gym.

A look at his Twitter bio shows that there is a mention of 'gym', meaning he has been exercising.

He also responded to one of the questions under the tweet and said he embarked on a disciplined exercise regime.

Some Nigerians say it is hunger during NYSC

Some comrades have however given their own meaning to the photos shared by Omolayo.

According to them, the young man lost weight as a result of hunger because it is not easy to serve Nigeria.

See the tweet he shared below:

Nigerians react to Omolayo's photos

@Xplenzy1 commented:

"Can you give an insight about your routine and diet please. I need this."

@maazimutha said:

"Hunger wan finish person you dey ask of diet. You mean oo. It's like you are not in this country."

@caleb__favour said:

"Wow ..congratulations. Nysc really did good. I'm Happy fr you. Omo if you can serve another year you try."

@ObadofinDaniel2 reacted:

"Congratulations to you Chief. But wait, shay nah gym house you do your service programme ni?"

@katiechrisss said:

"Adding NYSC to my fitness regime."

@blaqcorn commented:

"Nigeria don dey collect work from gym owners like this."

@theshamlessone said:

"Nysc will humble you.. I’m currently going through my own phase.. Congratulations."

