The Canadian government said it has over one million job openings in 10 particular professions

Also, the country said it is beginning a visa lottery scheme as early as next year to attract a skilled workforce

The in-demand jobs in the country include welders, electricians, truck drivers, and accountants, among others

The Canadian government has stated its goal of hosting skilled foreigners and said its plans remain for 2023 and beyond to get more foreign workers to stay in place.

The country said there are almost one million job vacancies and increased demand for foreign workers via its skilled immigration programmes.

Canada has 10 million job openings for foreign nationals

Canada to begin visa lottery scheme next year

It is expected to dump the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) and scores and start conducting express entry draws targeting foreign nationals working in particular occupations or those with specific language skills and educational backgrounds beginning early next year.

The move will aid Canada in managing specific areas of labour market needs and weaknesses.

The targeted draws aim to boost Canada's declining labour market and see a potential increase in retention rates among people who choose specific communities.

According to a report, Canada's Immigration Minister, Sean Fraser, said the effect on Canada for these targeted draws is to strengthen Canada's labour market and hopefully strengthen the economy.

Fraser said the country's National Occupation Classification of 2016 system was recently replaced with the 2021 system, called TEER.

New system to boost Canada's workforce

The new system will better forecast its labour market and occupations, examining the supply and demand for labour and providing more specialised job training and skill development for Canadians and foreigners.

The amendments will aid Canada in attracting more employable immigrants with specialised skills to meet the needs of a regional job market, especially industries with the most significant labour shortage.

Foreigners such as Nigerians in healthcare, technology and specific areas will be in high demand in the country.

Skilled occupations, including truck drivers, welders and industrial electricians, would have to position themselves for the opportunity.

Per the targeted Provincial Nominee Programme draws across Canada, the hot ten positions in high demand for next year are registered nurses, web managers and developers, electrical engineers, truck drivers, welders, vets, practical nurses, industrial electricians, pharmacists and accountants.

French language skills are also in hot demand.

