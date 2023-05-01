A man has posted a stunning video to show a house he was able to build using ordinary sticks and mud

The man showed when the house started and how the mud and sticks were put together up to the roofing level

The final outcome of the house project got many TikTok users asking the man the amount he spent on it

A man has used mud and sticks to build a fine house, and he has posted the video on TikTok.

The video was posted by @johnte038, and it shows that the man made use of mud, sticks, cement and other building materials.

The man made use of mud and other building materials to build a fine house. Photo credit: TikTok/@johnte038.

Source: TikTok

Mud and sticks were the major building materials used from the foundation of the house, but they were later supported with cement and gauze wire.

Video of a fine house build with mud and stick goes viral

The sticks were the first to be used to define the exact shape of the house. It was then roofed with white zinc.

Then, the man added mud to support the sticks. Also, the wire gauze was added to the walls to make them firmer.

Cement was then used to plaster and smoothen the walls of the building. After the house was painted, TikTok users found it hard to believe it was a mud house.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@alexis commented:

"This is expensive compared to bricks."

@user7072010272158 said:

"These are two different houses or what am I seeing?"

@Josephine Lutaaya wa T commented:

"These are two different houses check on the windows."

@felahin001 said:

"How much does it cost for two bedrooms?"

@Munialo commented:

"How can get this plan?"

@Evanxo22 reacted:

"How much did you spend."

@kiptoo2542 said:

"How much does it cost this design."

@God's girl commented:

"This is the same house. You people should know there is something we call innovation."

