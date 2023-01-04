A beautiful lady with a small stature has gone viral after sharing a video of herself in a happy mood inside a mall

The Nigerian lady, Chiwetalu Charity, created a beautiful scene at the mall after dancing happily in the presence of shopgoers

People around kept on staring at the lady in awe and netizens expressed amazement over her confidence

A beautiful lady with a small stature has shared a cute video of herself vibing with friends and having fun at a mall.

The Nigerian lady identified as Chiwetalu Charity was spotted dancing and smiling in the mall as people watched.

Lady with small stature Photo Credit: @luvlyangel8/TikTok

Source: UGC

Shopgoers who saw her at the mall were amazed over her unique small stature and the confidence she exhibited in the mall.

She seemed very excited as she danced sweetly, not minding whether people were looking at her or not.

Sharing the video on TikTok, she wrote:

"This life I dont want enemies oh."

Social media reactions

@STYLER commented:

"You are a blessing."

@Ifysmenu wrote:

"Fine girl, God bless you."

@Lydilicious added:

"Happy New Year to you beautiful."

@VeRoNiCa replied:

"Just be happy darling."

@Gentlelion said:

"You look so beautiful my sweet, happy new year."

@deremie reacted:

"I love the fact that she is so happy and vibing with people despite what Happened. Some will be sulking and depressed. God bless her."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng