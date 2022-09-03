Viral Video Shows Moment Man Blessed a Stranger Waiting at Bus Stop With a Car & Money for Fuel
- YouTube channel ThatWasEpic makes a viral video of the host Juan Gonzalez giving away cars to people waiting at a bus stop
- The strangers were shocked when Gonzalez confronted them and asked them if they want a car
- Not only do the people walk away with a free car but also $2 000 (N846,840) in cash to spend on fuel
Youtuber Juan Gonzalez offered strangers a free car and $2 000 (N846,840) at a bus stop.
A kind heart
Gonzalez is known for creating viral moments on his channel ThatWasEpic, and in his latest stunt, the 27-year-old Mexican YouTuber chats to strangers at the bus stops before offering them the keys to a car.
According to the video, not only does he hand keys over but also $2 000 in cash for fuel and anything else they might need.
Watch the clip below and be amazed at the strangers' reactions to them receiving a free car and $2 000 in cash.
The reactions from viewers are heartwarming; we've listed some below:
Cleopatra Nefertiti said:
"God bless your kindness. Need more people like you in this world!"
Henry Collazo said:
"God bless the gentleman that gave that gentleman at the bus stop a car there are kind people in the world God bless."
Patti Sampson said:
"You do such cool things to help people!"
Hector Ortiz said:
"I wish it was me I was in a car accident two years ago really miss that Toyota Corolla."
John Washington said:
"I love your videos man! I also love how awkward you are when you give stuff away. It's so wholesome."
Another stranger helped
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a sweet video that made the rounds online showed the moment an elderly man was surprised by a stranger on the road.
She thought it was a prank: Man buys lady iPhone 11, she opens it with force, phone falls & cracks in video
The elderly man sat at one corner looking really sad and a kind man approached him to know what the problem was.
According to him, he hasn't seen his family in a while and nothing will make him more happy than being with them again.
