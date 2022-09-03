YouTube channel ThatWasEpic makes a viral video of the host Juan Gonzalez giving away cars to people waiting at a bus stop

The strangers were shocked when Gonzalez confronted them and asked them if they want a car

Not only do the people walk away with a free car but also $2 000 (N846,840) in cash to spend on fuel

Youtuber Juan Gonzalez offered strangers a free car and $2 000 (N846,840) at a bus stop.

A stranger is handed the keys to a free car by YouTuber Juan Gonzalez. Image: Facebook

A kind heart

Gonzalez is known for creating viral moments on his channel ThatWasEpic, and in his latest stunt, the 27-year-old Mexican YouTuber chats to strangers at the bus stops before offering them the keys to a car.

According to the video, not only does he hand keys over but also $2 000 in cash for fuel and anything else they might need.

Watch the clip below and be amazed at the strangers' reactions to them receiving a free car and $2 000 in cash.

The reactions from viewers are heartwarming; we've listed some below:

Cleopatra Nefertiti said:

"God bless your kindness. Need more people like you in this world!"

Henry Collazo said:

"God bless the gentleman that gave that gentleman at the bus stop a car there are kind people in the world God bless."

Patti Sampson said:

"You do such cool things to help people!"

Hector Ortiz said:

"I wish it was me I was in a car accident two years ago really miss that Toyota Corolla."

John Washington said:

"I love your videos man! I also love how awkward you are when you give stuff away. It's so wholesome."

Another stranger helped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a sweet video that made the rounds online showed the moment an elderly man was surprised by a stranger on the road.

The elderly man sat at one corner looking really sad and a kind man approached him to know what the problem was.

According to him, he hasn't seen his family in a while and nothing will make him more happy than being with them again.

