A baby who is just 16 months old has become a viral sensation on TikTok because of how chubby she is

In a TikTok video, the girl was sighted playing merrily in an open place as an adult was hailing her

A lot of TikTok users have since fallen in love with the baby and her smooth body, which many people have described as beautiful

The girl has become popular because of her beauty. Photo credit: TikTok/@hleeeeeeeeee.

Her video was captioned:

"My niece be cuter than yours", and it was posted by @hleeeeeeeeee.

It was confirmed in the comment section of the video that the plumpy baby girl was just 16 months old.

Undoubtedly, the girl is greatly loved by her relatives, who are always around to hail her like a queen each time her video is posted.

In the latest video, which lasted for only 17 seconds, the girl was seen outside sitting and playing under the warm sun.

An adult was hailing her as usual as she sat like a queen. She was looking around the environment as if in search of something.

Some TikTok users say the girl made them catch baby fever.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ellenmnguni said:

"So cute. My son was like this, she will lose weight as time goes on."

@Ntombi Mambamba asked:

"Can I please adopt her. Yooooh I am in love."

@pittsburghsteeler4 said:

"She is beautiful."

@izzy commented:

"She’s gorgeous."

@Babie reacted:

"So cute and sweet and beautiful video."

@personalperson commented:

"Wow so cute..how many kgs does she have, please?"

