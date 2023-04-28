A young man has lamented bitterly on popular app, Twitter, after seeing his exam question paper

In his tweet, the man lamented about how he spent the entire semester studying and shunning all forms of entertainment

Surprisingly, on the day of his exams, one of his lecturers set a question which focused on ace singer, Ayra Starr

A student identified as @muregzzzz has sparked an uproar on Twitter after sharing photos of his exam question paper.

While sharing the photos, he recounted how he spent the entire semester depriving himself of any form of entertainment.

Exam question paper featuring Ayra Starr Photo credit: @muregzzzz

Source: Twitter

However, on the day of his exams, he saw the question paper and was surprised to see Ayra Starr's name.

The lecturer typed out the full lyrics of Ayra Starr's song and asked questions giving reference to Ayra Starr.

While sharing photos of the question paper, the student said:

"Imagine this, you've studied the whole semester for a unit depriving yourself of any form of entertainment even music and rush by Ayra Starr, you walk into an exam room and this is what you see."

Social media reactions

Alex Mwati said:

"Doing the same course and seeing this I'm just laughing. How is performance appraisal useless and a waste of time. How are you going to argue that and satisfy 20 marks."

Kale Nyama reacted:

"Atleast I could have done question 2 and 3 and get 35 marks. Ready for the next semester."

Made Mind commented noted:

"What's your point? You don't need to have ever heard of this song before. I haven't and I would score 100 on that question."

Abungu James wrote:

"All you need is an understanding of motivational theories and apply them to the case scenario. Your prior encounter with the song here is insignificant."

Miles Davis remarked:

"But wetin Ayra Starr dey do for inside? Ur lecturer drink ogogoro? E be like o."

J Major added:

"They didn't even bother to translate non English words, give them a headache and answer in your mother tongue. Looks like they didn't specify the official language to be used while giving answers."

Source: Legit.ng