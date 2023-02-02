A young man took it upon himself to always visit a bank after he fell in love with one of the banking institution's female staff

There was a particular day he reportedly trekked for two hours from home just so he could see her face

While he has not confessed his feeling to the lady, the young man sought help to get the banker's phone number

A Nigerian man has shown the female banker that he fell in love with as he appealed to netizens to help him get her phone number.

In a viral TikTok video, he stormed the bank on a Monday and went straight to the customer service area to wait for her.

He said he is crushing on the female banker. Photo Credit: TikTok/@freezze44

Upon spotting her, he recorded the lady as she ascended a flight of stairs. He followed closely behind her, unbeknownst to the banker.

He gushed over how she attended to customers and described her as a beautiful and hardworking lady.

In a new video, the young man said he visited the bank again on foot and trekked for two hours but didn't meet her at work.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user6930421852327 said:

"You get time."

celeb Esther said:

"I think say na me dey mumu this thing na everytime i dey forget my atm pin."

dami_19986 said:

"This is d zenith bank at my bus stop (Anwo Akute Ajuwon road) I knw that sis she’s my customer."

nickjonas215 said:

"Omohh u no knw beauty o dey play."

