A young boy who was determined to play football fell in a spectacular manner and the video has emerged

In the video, which has received 126 million views on TikTok, the boy positioned the football but did not get the chance to kick it

TikTok users who have seen the video are having a good life in the comment section, as some say the boy will play well in the future

TikTok users are having a good laugh over the video of a young boy who fell while trying to play football.

In the 5 seconds video seen on the TikTok handle of @nepalicomedyboyz, the boy positioned the ball and wanted to play it.

The boy positions the ball to play but falls before kicking it. Photo credit: TikTok/@nepalicomedyboyz.

Source: TikTok

He went back and took a determined look at the round leather like a striker aiming to score an important set piece.

Video of a boy playing football gets 126 million views

After gathering enough inner strength, the boy rushed to the ball and threw his right leg rather too early.

This resulted in a spectacular fall as he ended up stepping on the ball and losing his balance in the process.

His fall was so funny that the whole thing generated a lot of laughter in the comment section.

Some people are, however, saying the boy is still growing up and will do better in the future.

The video has received over 2.5 million likes and 126 million views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ntata karabo said:

"Growing up, boy."

@Empty commented:

"Jesus loves you, my boy."

@koireherbert said:

"Very good."

@ustermi3.0 commented:

"This academy needs ten years of training."

@workabdiahmad

"This is the 5th time I'm seeing this."

@tree615parent said:

"I wish I saw the goalkeeper on the other side."

@albertkouagou commented:

"The art of being dribbled while keeping the ball."

@user52987497154692 said:

"This normally happens when football doesn't want you."

