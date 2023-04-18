A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy over his response to the question, "Can you marry a woman that earns N5 million monthly?"

The young man confidently replied in the negative, making case for his standpoint which came as a shock to many people

While many ladies slammed the young man for his answer and reason, some people stood behind him

A Nigerian man has said that he can't marry a woman whose monthly salary is N5 million.

The young man gave the surprising reply during a vox-pop spearheaded by a lady, as seen in a TikTok video.

He said the lady would disrespect him. Photo Credit: @dfet.tv

While giving a resounding no, the man stated that a woman that earns such a staggering amount would 'climb on his head.'

His response stirred in the TikTok clip mixed reactions on social media, with many ladies trolling him as being unwise and intellectually unstable.

There were men who hailed his response as wise.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Yurlady96 said:

"Funniest part of dis is dat,most men thinks lyk dis after dem go say stay with ur broke bf,for man wey no mean u well,imagining dis kind of mentality."

user9006908979661 said:

"I can but i will.be on my lane and let her know that my five thousand na thesame as her five m."

Fboy Montana said:

"Forget this bros is wise oo."

Busayomi said:

"See question. Me that i am a full house husband plus i dey cook fireee!!!, i don do care job before so no worry our kids are safe babyyyy."

Flair said:

"Guys let’s take our prayers very serious, village people Don’t Really want us to progress."

chiboy? said:

"Looking at it he has a point thoo.

"That is he's own point of view."

Morika Nadolistic said:

"Bro your intelligence is beyond explanation, well said, respect from my end."

miracle abijah said:

"There is sense here ooo....only few women who earn more than their husband will keep that respect.....if you like say he has poor mentality or mindset."

Lady says she can't marry someone earning N70k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had caused a stir for saying she can't marry someone earning N70k.

The lady said she cannot consider a man earning N70k every month. She added that the money was too small to keep the relationship going.

Citing her reason to show she understands the reality of the N70k salary, the lady stated that she earns the same thing.

The way she said an emphatic "NO" to the question, "Can you marry a man who earns N70k monthly?" stirred massive reactions in the video's comment section.

