No matter the argument on income and how to spend one's money to build wealth and not buy liabilities, having one's home will always be a significant achievement for many.

In recent times, they have many trending videos about people starting and finishing their home construction. What makes the development more interesting is that a large percentage of the landlords are young people.

The landlords wowed many with their dedication. Photo source: @cebsa.matwasa, @2black_01, @kakokaondjafa

Legit.ng will, in this report, be looking at three of those homeowners who quickly maximised their little resources to build sizeable homes they could complete on time.

1. Man whose tiny home was described as "small London"

A young Nigerian man who is also a bricklayer amazed many people online when he showed people the small house that he built for himself.

The exterior of the house pales in comparison to the beautiful way the man furnished and spent a lot on the interior decor. Many people who saw his small home's interior praised him. He thanked God for the achievement.

2. Single mum of 3 built small home

A lady's story went viral days ago when she shared a TikTok video of the small house she built with over 300 blocks.

After building the home, the lady installed a wooden door and titled the floor. She also had a bed installed in the house.

When the lady was asked how she intended to live in the small house with her family, she said that it won't be a problem.

3. Another man built small house

A man who was so tired of being a tenant built a small home for himself. After he had roofed it, he made a video to show people.

The video he shared online captured the moment the house was at the foundation stage and when it was taken to the lintel level. He said that though the home is not big, he is proud of his achievement and believed he would build a bigger one.

