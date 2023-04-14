Japada: 5 Reasons Nigerians who Japa for Greener Pasture May Eventually Return
- A lot of Nigerians are moving to another country to find opportunities and better living conditions and the reasons are not far-fetched
- Legit.ng examined the trends and discovered that many Nigerians believed that moving to a European country would improve their lives in general
- However, there are also situations where a lot of Nigerians who have made the decision to leave end up coming back
Legit.ng has compiled 5 reasons why a Nigerian who emigrates may end up in Japada, a Yoruba term that loosely translates to return.
Find the 5 common reasons why some Nigerian may eventually return below.
1.Family and friends
Most emigrants leave their families behind in Nigeria. Many eventually choose to return in order to be closer to their loved ones.
2. Nostalgia and love for culture
Many emigrants miss Nigeria’s rich culture and traditions. They may choose to return in order to experience them first hand once again.
3. Economic opportunities
Although there are many economic opportunities in Nigeria, many emigrants find that they are better off financially in their host countries. However, many eventually return to Nigeria in order to take advantage of the growing economy.
4. Improved security
Nigeria has made significant strides in terms of security in recent years. This may cause some emigrants to choose to return in order to feel safer in their home country.
5. Living conditions
Finding a job in another may not be a cake walk as many would imagine and in most cases, jobs available may not be able to satisfy the needs. Some may even go years without finding a desirable job. Others simply would be able to afford the high cost of living, particularly the house rent.
Couple pack their bags & return to Nigeria after 25 years in US
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that After 25 years in America, an aged couple has returned to their home country, Nigeria.
Months ago, their thoughtful family members threw them a surprise send-off party in America in anticipation of their return home.
Nneoma, one of their granddaughters, shared a video of the aged couple with the family on TikTok as she narrated their return.
According to Nneoma, her grandparents are more than life partners. She said they are each other's best friends and have been together for 62 years.
Source: Legit.ng