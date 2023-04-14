A lot of Nigerians are moving to another country to find opportunities and better living conditions and the reasons are not far-fetched

Legit.ng examined the trends and discovered that many Nigerians believed that moving to a European country would improve their lives in general

However, there are also situations where a lot of Nigerians who have made the decision to leave end up coming back

Legit.ng has compiled 5 reasons why a Nigerian who emigrates may end up in Japada, a Yoruba term that loosely translates to return.

Find the 5 common reasons why some Nigerian may eventually return below.

5 reasons why Nigerians who japa may return.

1.Family and friends

Most emigrants leave their families behind in Nigeria. Many eventually choose to return in order to be closer to their loved ones.

2. Nostalgia and love for culture

Many emigrants miss Nigeria’s rich culture and traditions. They may choose to return in order to experience them first hand once again.

3. Economic opportunities

Although there are many economic opportunities in Nigeria, many emigrants find that they are better off financially in their host countries. However, many eventually return to Nigeria in order to take advantage of the growing economy.

4. Improved security

Nigeria has made significant strides in terms of security in recent years. This may cause some emigrants to choose to return in order to feel safer in their home country.

5. Living conditions

Finding a job in another may not be a cake walk as many would imagine and in most cases, jobs available may not be able to satisfy the needs. Some may even go years without finding a desirable job. Others simply would be able to afford the high cost of living, particularly the house rent.

