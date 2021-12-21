A 25-year-old mother of one, Rachael Obukokwo, has shown off her carpentry profession in a video interview

The woman said that she manages her time well to make headway in the profession even though she has a home to take care of

Rachael revealed that furniture making is easy for anyone who is determined to dedicate their time to it

A 25-year-old Nigerian lady, Rachael Obukokwo, who is a carpenter by profession has revealed how she makes ends meet making furniture pieces.

In a video interview with BBC News Pidgin, she explained how she combines being a mother with her work.

The woman said her husband was in disbelief when he learnt she is a carpenter. Photo source: @bbcnewspidgin

Rachael said that before leaving home in the morning, she ensures she cooks both breakfast and lunch at the same time.

Before closing her workshop at 5pm, she would have cut her leathers down. According to her, she sews them late at night when everybody has gone to bed.

It is now a habit

The 25-year-old said that even though she is pregnant, she still shows up for work because it has become a habit, and not doing so could make her sick.

She revealed that one of the advantages she has over her male counterparts is that sometimes people bring tasks to her because they are amazed by the idea that a woman could work as a carpenter.

The mother said that she had boys as friends mostly in secondary school. She stated that she apprenticed when she was still in senior secondary school.

My husband never believed

Rachael stated that her husband never believed she was into carpentry when they were dating until the man saw it.

Speaking about her love for furniture making, she added that the profession unlike other petty works brings income in big batches that allows her to solve needs with it.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

commy_queenboss said:

"Very smart and hardworking lady, more grace."

odunifehistory said:

"As she’s pregnant, doing this strenuous work, surely the husband can at least support his industrious wife by preparing breakfast, lunch or dinner? Something, anything to lessen the lod."

jospy29 said:

"God bless her and more strength to her elbow oooo."

tonia.com_ said:

"Wow!! Wow!! You're blessed sis."

kidsntoes said:

"Definition of a queen and more. God bless her more."

bomsickle said:

"Proverbs 31 woman."

louxicute said:

"Wow she is so strong, so motivating."

Female farmer succeeded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Suberu Bose Ruth, was celebrated online for contributing to the food need of the nation.

In a Facebook post by Petra Akinti Onyegbule, it was revealed that Bose graduated with a degree in history and international studies from Lagos State University (LASU).

The hardworking graduate has been a farmer since 2015 and always grows crops like cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, maize in large quantities to be sold.

