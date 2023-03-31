A video showing a homeless old man who was willing to help a stranger with his money has gone viral on Instagram

The stranger had walked to the man and asked him if he could help him with some money to take a bus to work

The man did not think twice before he dipped his hand into a tin to bring out some money and gave it to the stranger who moved by the gesture, gave the homeless man $500

The story of a homeless man willing to help a stranger with some money to get a bus to work has warmed hearts despite struggling to pay his $195 rent.

The stranger approached the man and spoke to him about needing money to get a bus, and the man asked how much was enough.

The stranger said a quarter was enough, and the homeless man did not hesitate to give him the exact amount.

Homeless man gets $500

The homeless older man had initially told the man that he was out in the street because he could not pay his rent of $195.

The homeless man's kindness, despite his struggles, moved the stranger, so he gave him $500.

In his final world, the older adult said there should be more peace and love in the world, and humanity should trump racism.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@rosegarndia reacted:

"Wow! We truly need to learn from others. What a humble heart, he didn't hesitate."

@jastusnatumanya wrote:

"Humanity will forever be greater than status."

@stephenchiefin 5h

"Color & Race means nothing."

@iamjoshua_n commented:

"Most homeless are honest and giving ppl."

@moriz_666 also reacted:

"I'm glad you helped, but please don't this for a post . Don't put a camera in someone's face in need of help. Be genuine, and do from your heart. Thanks again."

@phenomenalphilmz also commented:

"This made me cry.. Wow, | lost a lotta people. i didn't cry nl couldn't even when I really wanted to"

