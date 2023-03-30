A displeased man created a scene on an expressway as he tried to stop a moving bus from carrying on with its journey

The man in a corporate outfit and with a bag dangling on one arm stood in the way of the moving bus

His action has elicited mixed reactions on social media as netizens comment on the many challenges of living in Lagos

A video of a man in a corporate outfit interfering with a moving bus on an expressway in Lagos has stirred reactions.

The man seemed displeased with the driver and stood in the way of the moving bus filled with passengers.

The man tried to interfere with the bus' movement. Photo Credit: @nukimoya1

Source: TikTok

Without considering the scene he created, the man tried to stop the bus by pressing his body against it with his hands on its side.

As if applying caution, the bus driver did not go at full speed and moved the vehicle slowly while the man kept on at his antics.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It is not clear what necessitated the man's action as the poster of the clip on TikTok, @nukimoya1 did not tell why.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Malcolm said:

"After one girl go later tell this man sey she wan buy wig of 100k."

@mcebonkosi1 said:

"How do you explain to your boss that your work laptop was damaged by a door."

@Nkoli said:

"Chaii. lagos is not for the faint hearted. I can imagine the fight and struggle to enter that bus."

@Dasilva said:

"Werey In corporate."

@Akosua Lokko said:

"Eii what is happening."

@k0s11111111 said:

"You gats hustle for bus ,if not na to waka go your destination."

@Yinka said:

"The fact that the bus is already choked,I wonder where they’ll stay even if the driver stops."

@official OBA-ZzY said:

"These one reason why I love Abuja cool area not were I will be seeing zoo people."

Bus conductor fights with a passenger on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bus conductor had fought with a passenger on an expressway.

As the man tried to get down, the conductor blocked him off by still holding the door. Other passengers kept pleading with him to allow him to exit.

In a video, the passenger went into a tight struggle with the man. One cannot say what happened between them.

When the man was eventually able to come down, the conductor chased him and engaged him in a fight. They both fell on the side of a man's car on the road. The car owner got so irked that he hit both of them.

Source: Legit.ng