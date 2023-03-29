A viral Instagram video shows a young man using a gigantic tractor tyre to walk on an expressway

In the video, the man climbed on the tyre and used his legs to roll it backwards in an interesting way

The video showing the man's incredible skills has since gone viral and drawn comments from Instagram users

An Instagram video shows the moment a man emerged on an expressway riding a big tractor tyre.

The man was walking on the tyre while it kept rolling, and his excellent skill stunned Instagram users after the video was posted by @kilitusk_adventure.

The man performed stunts on the tractor tire. Photo credit: TikTok/@kilitusk_adventure.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the man was seen standing on top of the big tractor tyre with so much confidence and unshaken bravery.

Man rides on a big tractor tire, video goes viral

The brave man walked on the rolling tyre casually as if it was not a hard task.

At some point, the man brought out a rope and started skipping on top of the tyre as it rolled backwards.

As he skipped, the big tyre rolled faster. He performed the nice stunt on an expressway where cars plied.

The video, said to have been recorded in Tanzania, has stunned a lot of Instagram users. It was also reposted by @nwe.

Reactions from Instagram users

@drdolorofficial said:

"I thought have seen it all."

@dunga.gomes933 reacted:

"Africa is a place where you can see every kind of talent, for real."

@calvingeodfrey said:

"I am always proud to born here #Tanzania #Zanzibar this country is amazing there are a lot of problems but u can't stop enjoying life."

@target__beans said:

"How did he get there?"

@koku_diaries said:

"The best country in the world."

@herinyangassa said:

"He is from Tanzania. I know this brother."

Source: Legit.ng