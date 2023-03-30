A young Nigerian man made a random shoemaker smile when he shot a free video for his business

The video he made for the young man added a classy and elitist touch to the business many consider low-paying

TikTokers who reacted to the free video praised the videographer's skill as they asked him to teach them

A young Nigerian videographer (@teekaysthegram) has made a video that captured the moment he shot a video for a shoemaker, Salisu, on the road.

After asking for the man's name and permission to shoot a business video for him for free, the video of down to work.

Before the video-making started, he directed the man on the different postures to achieve for the shoot. The video captured the young man opening his polish can and working. It made him look so professional.

Many people who reacted to the video praised him for his wonderful shooting and editing skill.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

Okada man became a model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok handle, @alber_noir, shared a very short video of how the life of an okada man that changed.

At the start of the clip, the man revealed that all he had was just hope. A part of the clip showed him on his bike working as an okada man.

Seconds after, he was seen being measured as he transitioned into a professional model. Many people were wowed by his poses.

Source: Legit.ng