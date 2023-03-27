A video on TikTok shows a woman getting trolled by her domestic worker, who put on a hilarious show

The lady was working out without noticing that her helper was behind her copying her movements

The video thoroughly amused people, and it got over 50 000 likes and hundreds of comments raving about the nanny

Internet users were thoroughly amused after watching a woman get made fun of by her domestic helper.

People were in stitches as they saw the woman work up a sweat, much to her domestic worker's amusement.

A South African nanny decided to make fun of her employer in a TikTok video. Image: TikTTok/@byayandorikay1

Source: UGC

Netizens thought the video of their playful bond was heartwarming and flooded the comments to share their happy memories about nannies.

Domestic worker creates comedic gold

A video posted by @ayandorikay1 shows the lady jumping rope as part of her workout. Throughout the TikTok, the creator's helper pops in and out behind her while copying her moves to make fun of her.

Watch the clip below:

TikTok users in stitches over domestic worker's antics

Netizens were left in stitches as they marvelled at the relationship between them.

@nathanmolefe commented:

"The way she just keeps on appearing kills me."

@empress_celyna commented::

"Yooooo I used to have one like that. Mine would even refuse to go home on weekends so she can drink with me. I miss her."

@lebogangmokori commented:

"I just wanna join you and nanny, you're both a vibe. Where do I apply to be your workout partner?"

@lettahlee_ commented:

"There's a bond already between you two."

@mmanare22 commented:

"She just doesn't wanna get fired. I'd do the same."

Househelp overjoyed as madam gets her an expensive phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a househelp had gone wild with joy after her boss got her a new phone.

As soon as she sighted the phone, the appreciative house help got down on her knees to appreciate her madam.

She thanked her genuinely and refused to get up despite attempts by her boss to make her stand up. Reacting to the video, many people appreciated the beautiful giver while praying for all her prayers to be answered.

