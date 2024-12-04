A Nigerian man could not hide his emotions after his wife presented him with a gift which he never expected

In the trending clip, the thoughtful wife gave him a frame of him and his beautiful mother who had unfortunately passed on

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens in the comments claimed that the bride spoilt her husband's mood on a happy day

A Nigerian wedding ceremony took an emotional turn when the bride surprised her groom with a deeply personal gift.

The thoughtful gesture brought tears to the groom's eyes, leaving him visibly moved in the presence of everyone.

Bride surprises husband with special gift Photo credit: @daisypearl1226/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Groom emotional over frame of late mum

The moment was captured on camera and shared on TikTok by the bride, @daisypearl1226.

Her caption revealed that the gift was a framed photograph of the groom and his late mother, presented to him on the morning of their wedding.

Although the photo was a painful reminder of the groom's loss, the young man still appreciated her choice of gift in tears.

As the groom struggled to contain his emotions, friends and family rallied around him to offer comfort and support.

The atmosphere was momentarily sombre, but the couple's love and commitment to each other remained at the forefront.

"I gifted my husband a frame of him and his late mum on the morning of our wedding. The best moment for me on our wedding day. Thank God our friends are there to get him out of the sad mood. We love you ma. Keep resting," the video's caption read.

Reactions as bride gifts groom photo frame

The video sparked a mixed reaction from viewers on TikTok, with some praising the bride's thoughtfulness and others expressing concern that the gift may have dampened the groom's mood on their special day.

@TEMITOPE said:

"If nah me be the wife I go dey blame myself swears the husband mood will not be okay for that day fr."

@Omoketana said:

"This my beautiful bride no know wetin God do for her nobody go wahala you."

@devell562 stated:

"The wedding fit no hold that day again oo if nah me, why you go spoil my mood like that."

@TimKizz said:

"Which kind gift be this? Una no dey ever give man better things."

@whykay_essentials said:

"Make nobody gimme my papa frame on my big day o teba fe sinwin."

@RIMOfFC said:

"If them try this on my wedding day I will never forgive the person. Rest in peace mum nd Dad."

@buttercrumbs_ said:

"My dad never kpai o, but this kind thing happen, I go just announce say make everybody dey go house party don finish. I need alone time."

@Aunty_debo reacted:

"No be small fight I fight with all my neighbors this morning as I no see my gas. I just remember say na me sell ham for aboki."

@promzy added:

"Nobody will give us this kind of gift on the day of our wedding. Our parents will be alive to celebrate with us inj Amen."

@okingeneration3011 added:

"I will be alive to witness my children success by God's grace. Nobody will represent me on my day of Joy it is a prophecy and so shall it be lase edumare."

Watch the video below:

Man shows wife house he built

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman could not hide her surprise after her husband showed her the house he secretly built.

A video which was shared online showed the first time she arrived at the location of the house and was told about the true ownership.

Source: Legit.ng