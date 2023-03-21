The little school girl who used to stay back to read during break time has received a lot of gifts from TikTok users after her story went viral

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The primary school pupil, whose name is Semilore, has continued to receive generous gifts from people for her efforts towards learning

In this video, Semilore was eating during break time and also took some pictures with her mates in class to show her happiness and gratitude

The story of Semilore, the little girl who always stayed back to read during break time, has touched many people who are now determined to turn her life around.

In the video shared by @chiibaby, Semilore was now seen eating during break time courtesy of the generosity she received from well-wishers who want to change her life positively.

Semilore gets more gifts from TikTok users. Photo credit: @chiibabyy Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The clip indicated that there was now food and snacks for her during break time, allowing her to feed well and channel her energy to her education.

Eating and having fun

Semilore was captured eating during break time while also having fun with her mates, who were just as excited as she was.

Many social media users who reacted to the video expressed happiness seeing the girl having a better life.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes with over 300 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@folakemi3673 reacted:

"Thank you for taking care of them pls help us guild semilore on how to sit properly as female."

@ShelsMhyde also said:

"Awww Semilore is now looking good her skin is even coming out fresh. Thank you Ruby."

@Favee also commented:

"Your children will never beg to eat!!"

@Manuel said:

"Na who get food get friend. What your location? I could send some good kids skin product from d uk"

@Addy's couture also reacted:

"Who notice her cheeks is now coming out. I pray for wisdom knowledge and understanding u will excel in next 10 years now you will be very grate."

@marydoneoketch said:

"Good job.im a fan from Kenya. just one request, kindly teach her how to sit well like a girl."

Little girl receives cash gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user named @Mr_Iyfe was walking down a busy road in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Nigeria, when he met some children begging for money.

One of the kids, a girl named Aisha, began to hype him with every popular hype slang one could know.

She walked a while with him, continuing with the art before they parted ways. When he posted the first video, many people commented and advised that he go back to find the young girl and see if he could help her financially.

Source: Legit.ng