A beautiful lady has posted a short video on TikTok showing how she helped her mother to turn fufu

In the video, the lady said she just returned from work but had to still help her mother in the kitchen

People on TikTok have praised the lady for being responsible and helping her mum despite tiredness from work

A TikTok lady posted a video showing how she prepared fufu for her mother at home.

The video was seen on the TikTok handle of @afiapombey, showing the lady taking charge of a large pot.

The lady has been praised for helping her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@afiapombey.

Source: TikTok

She said she was just coming back from work at the time when her mother was cooking.

Beautiful lady praised on TikTok for helping mum in kitchen

Despite the fact that she must have been tired due to work stress, the lady went on to lend her mother a helping hand.

She picked up the spatula and went to the fireplace where she stood and turned the 'swallow' in a large pot.

A woman who appears to be her mother was also seen in the video as she washed utensils.

What the lady did for her mother has endeared her to many people on TikTok, as they describe her as well-trained.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@esseladuwaaedith said:

"The way she is doing it shows that she has been doing it for a long time. God bless you dear."

@general _Aladdin commented:

"Good daughter for everyone in this world."

@kwasi Sefa Antwi said:

"Well done!"

@Nana Amankwah commented:

"God bless you champ for helping your mum."

@Ohenewaa Dorcas482 said:

"We know where we come from."

@user5663635667963 said:

"God bless you so much Obaapa."

@user2939470484130 commented:

"Sure! You have to help her because she has been doing it for a long time to take care of you."

@Amos Tawiah Boateng said:

"Keep pushing lady."

@Phil_menson said:

"Whoever has this girl must wife her. Because I'm already in love with her."

Source: Legit.ng