A Nigerian father has shared a hilarious clip after advising his three-month-old son to be strong

In a viral video, the father lamented about the baby not being able to sit on his own at his age

According to the man, he was very agile when he was three months old, and he would love his son to follow in his footsteps

Children's growth from infancy to becoming toddlers usually differs from one child to another.

While some children experience fast growth and development, others take more time to build bone strength and become agile.

Dad forces 3-month-old baby to sit. Photo Credit: @doctall_kingsley

Source: TikTok

A trending video shows a Nigerian father expressing dissatisfaction with his son's inability to sit independently at three months.

In a video, he placed the baby on a couch and educated him about his experience. He jokingly claimed to have started running when he was three months old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

"You will be four months by 5th. You're supposed to be sitting down properly. Your mother is forcing you to sit and you're complaining. You have to be sitting down because me I was walking.

"You can ask your grandma. When I was three months, I was already running. You have to sit down properly without any support. You're a man. Men are strong people."

Reacting to his father's drama, the baby looked at his father and made some giggles.

Social media reactions

@quality6970 said:

"This child will know the kind of mumu man he got as a father."

@user3765539036902 stated:

"This child is so stubborn the way is arguing to the lies like father like son."

@thefederal6 commented:

"Me when i was 2 months old i have started going errands for my parents sometimes i do go fishing alone."

@congole6073 noted:

"The child shall be more stubborn than than the father!! At that age he doesn't even believe what his father is lying."

@hajamariamakarg59 added:

"Two weeks after my birth i was the chair person on my mums weeding anniversary."

Watch the video below:

Dad laments as baby refuses to sleep at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night. A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier.

He asked his wife why the baby doesn't sleep and suggested they take the baby to a hospital to ascertain why. While complaining, he asked his wife if parents shouldn't sleep at night because they have a newborn at home.

Reacting to the video, some netizens shared their experiences with babies. Others found the video funny.

Source: Legit.ng