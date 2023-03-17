A young man who looks like Mr Macaroni has made some videos to show that he can act like the popular comedian

In one of the clips he shared online, he revealed that he looks forward to a partnership with Macaroni

Nigerians who reacted to his video were amazed by the striking similarity between both, as some called him funny nicknames

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young man known as Mini Macaroni (@official_mrplanb) has made a series of videos on his TikTok page, showing he looks like popular Nigerian comedian Macaroni.

In one of his videos, the young man said he would like to get the attention of Mr Macaroni. He funnily said he wants the comedian to know that there is another person who has his attributes.

People watched his videos and said that he looked so much like spaghetti. Photo source: @official_mrplanb

Source: TikTok

Mr Macaroni's lookalike makes many laugh

Unlike Motunde, a popular female character in the Macaroni series, he said he would bring a responsible person home to the comedian.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people who reacted to his video said a partnership between the lookalike and the comedian could be a great thing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Itunuoluwanimonje said:

"Don’t worry, I will talk to Mr Macaroni for you."

diamond_alade said:

"Kindly follow back and let's cook up something."

Peter Adeagbo said:

"U actually thought of a nice concept that can bring you guys together. I wish u good luck bro."

Emmanuel said:

"Nah mr pasta be this."

MJO said:

"This one na spaghetti."

Horlar said:

"I thought it was Mr macaroni until he took off the shed."

S K D said:

"Ahh as u remove d glass open teeth, omo."

Ajokeunique said:

"Orishirishi. low budget spaghetti."

Buna asked:

"Shey ur own macaroni ge money?"

Man who looks like Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who looks like singer Portable appeared in a video as he spoke in Yoruba Language, telling the Zazzu crooner there is now another person who looks like him on the street.

In the clip, when asked to sing, he went into conversation mode as he addressed Portable.

While speaking with @saciointernational, he said that though his name is Segun, people on the street always call Small Zazzu.

Source: Legit.ng