A video of school children who were wrapping their notebooks with Labour Party's presidential candidate campaign poster has emerged on Instagram

In the video, the teacher could be heard reprimanding the children for taking such action while in class

The children said they did not get the poster for free as each one cost N50 naira to the astonishment of the teacher whose class was littered with the posters

An Instagram video has captured the moment some group of children in a class where busy wrapping their notebooks with Labour Party presidential candidate's posters.

The teacher was not able to hide her surprise after she saw what the children were doing in her class.

School children with Labour Party posters. Photo credit: @cableng Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

The student also told the teacher who was behind the camera that they bought a poster for as much as 50 naira to which the lady shouted in shock.

The teacher moved around the class and eventually found out that more than half of the pupils had the poster.

Many social media users who reacted to the video said they were also surprised that the children could afford the poster which was being sold for 50 naira.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@harhsan1 reacted:

"Lol why do i feel like this is planned if there's one thingI know is public school students wilI never remove 50 and buy this lol because it's irrelevant to them most of them would rather buy tasty time than buying a poster."

@chihurumnanya_1 also said:

"I remember as a kid, we usually fold our books with old newspapers, posters and calendar. for goodness sake this is a pupil in a government school, what business does the teacher have with the paper a child used to fold her book, if she the teacher doesn't have an ulterior motive."

@dynamic_businessmogul also commented:

"So as naira scarcity dey, all of a sudden pupil's in public school now have N50 to throw away buying something that they don't even have the mental capacity to know it's relevance.. Wen it's not ice-cream or sweet. Pls now make una rate us small."

@Layk also reacted:

"Buh dis is funny. Am lgbo gal schooling in a govt am sch free in Lagos. Selling obi's posters in class was sent home and the social media was used to blackmail the principal. Is this what social media has degenerated to. You wunt get fu details on d ones that favors the plan. Thank God the teacher hac video sharing."

Watch the video below:

Student allegedly sent out of school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the unnamed principal of Odomola Secondary School, Epe, Lagos state, reportedly sent a student, Marvellous Barinaadaa, home for allegedly wrapping her books with the poster of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

According to Vanguard, the student's mother announced this on social media, saying that the incident happened on Tuesday, March 14.

According to Shola, the JSS2 student was sent home for allegedly causing nuisance and distraction by distributing posters of Peter Obi in the classroom. He added that the principal sent her home in a bid to curtail the nuisance being caused by the student.

