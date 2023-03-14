Outrage has trailed a video of a little boy who was sent out of school over his failure to pay what he owed

The lad was accosted on a bike with teary eyes as he tried to make his way home by seeking help from strangers

A man who quizzed the young lad gave more details on his pitiable situation as he laughed at parents who only convey their kids to school via the school's bus

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A little boy cried on a road over his inability to get home after being sent out of school.

In a viral TikTok video, a man found the boy in uniform on a bike and asked him what the problem was.

He does not know how to get home. Photo Credit: @horkiricar

Source: TikTok

The boy when quizzed nodded in the affirmative that he was sent out of school over his failure to pay the money he owed.

The boy does not know the way to his house because he was always conveyed to school via the school bus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A woman felt pity for him as they tried to help him get home. The man who recorded the kid took a swipe at parents who take their kids to school via the school's bus.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Oluwabukola said:

"What is the major problem with Nigeria schools??? Why pick him up when he’s owing, you have to drop him the way you picked him."

temilola said:

"I remember this happening to me then . But I knew my own way home. My mom went to show them craze the following day."

Morel_licious said:

"It doesn’t even make any sense…what if they kidnap the boy…the sch has to be sued fr fr."

marycuzy1 said:

"They’ve done this thing for my younger sister before. She was in primary 1 then and the teacher saw my parents when they came to drop her."

Fissybabe said:

"That school must be mad Wo! That school must face the consequences."

user257745173405 said:

"The school authority should be out of their sense why dint they call up his parent."

Real_4umie said:

"The school authority should be sue for sending him home."

Pupil reports his classmate to teacher in Queen's English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an unhappy pupil had reported his classmate to his teacher in Queen's English.

In the video, the boy was very angry over something that happened in the class that he did not like.

The video showed the kid visibly angry when he got to his teacher. According to him, he told a particular classmate not to 'put his book on his own book', but the student did the exact same thing.

The way he said it seems to be a direct translation from his native tongue to the English language.

Source: Legit.ng