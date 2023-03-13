An emotional video of elephant mother preventing her child from hurting a zoologist has warmed hearts

The viral video showed how the mother of the elephant quickly intervened, preventing what could have been an unfortunate attack

Many social media users who reacted to the video said it was a case of the mother showing her child how to treat others

A heartwarming video of an elephant mother moving quickly to stop her child from hurting a zoologist has become an internet sensation.

The video captured how a little elephant launched an attack on a zoologist but could not succeed before her mother came to the rescue.

Elephant mother prevents child from hurting zoologist. Photo credit: @cliptonghopmoi Source: Tiktok

The clip was also able to show the kindness of animals to human beings and their ability to show care towards others.

Elephant prevents child from hurting zoologist

If the elephant's mother did not prevent the attack, the zoologist would have been badly hurt with a devastating outcome.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with more than 800 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@dandalianfore233 reacted:

"The disciplines her child better then most human parents."

@kvs67lion said:

"Beautiful."

@elgorditoenojado commented:

"that musta been dad, bc mom would nave let him."

@Beautiful Nene said:

"wowwww."

@KINGPRIME also reacted:

"What a beautiful creature. I'm blessed to be born."

@margaretcote409Maggie also wrote:

"So beautiful,God's creatures. His precious gift to us."

@julietaballester9 also commented:

"I love watching them they can teach us a lesson too."

@sarshidh353 also reacted:

"Goah. I just love elephants and the people who protect and care for them."

@Lillie_Avila also said:

"I love Elephants they are so adorable and intelligent."

Watch the video below:

