Since many Nigerians seek opportunities to advance their careers, it is often difficult to accept the rejection that comes when they do not make the cut.

In the case of a Nigerian girl who applied for a chance to be part of a tech program, her response to the rejection letter sent to her has sparked reactions.

Applicant insults employee for rejecting her

In the letter shared by Cyber security expert Confidence Staveley @sisinerdtweets on Twitter, the applicant replied with insult after receiving her rejection letter, unable to hide her disappointment.

The applicant also said she was rejected because she did not come from a rich family.

Find below the response of the girl:

"This is so disappointing not only to me but to all young girl and poor girls with no connections around the world…But I understand, do your thing it is an unfair world after all. This was never meant for me anyways, it was meant for all those rich girls you had in your databases. Very useless people."

Social media users react

@haxksultan reacted: "Omoooo…E be things."

@luwyziana: "This is so wrong. You really did dodge a bullet."

@generalsilas wrote: "This was never meant for her like she rightly said because this career is about CHARACTER and LEARNING. Someone who would send such an email obviously lacks the character needed for the rigors ahead. Imagine what she'll tell a recruiter if denied a job or "difficult" clients."

@Bruvee also said: "Lol this is ridiculous didn't she see that it was 1 in 40 girls?? Do the statistics and you'd see it was highly competitive! My interview felt like a battlefield. I'm only lucky to have gotten in and I'm grateful for the opportunity! ...(And no, I do not know anyone!)"

@thatemeralgirl: "Oh wow. This is sad. A lot of young persons don't actually know how to handle rejection. Hence this kind of response. I wish the Education ministry could look into adding a subject or course about emotional intelligence into our curriculum. We have heard stories of year 1."

