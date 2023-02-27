The Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has overtaken his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Bola Tinubu, in Lagos state with the results of Saturday’s presidential elections declared in 17 out of the 20 local government areas of the state so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Although Mr Tinubu, a former governor of the state, has won more local government areas, he is trailing behind Mr Obi by by 32,657 votes.

Peter Obi overtakes Bola Tinubu in the ongoing election in Lagos. Photo credit: Dare Kola

Source: Twitter

While Mr Tinubu, has triumphed in 10 local government areas, polling a total of 416,431 so far, Mr Obi is ahead in only seven local governments, but is leading the tally with 449,088 votes.

Tinubu was narrowly leading the tally after the results had been declared in 12 local government areas. But with results declared in more local government areas, Mr Obi caught up with him and subsequently overtook him.

Source: Legit.ng