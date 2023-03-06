A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video showing the moment he almost carried a child beggar to his house

In the clip, he lifted the child who was following him and begging for money at the new Benin market in Nigeria

The video has attracted so many reactions on social media as many vowed to carry out the same act

A funny Nigerian man identified simply as Precious has revealed how he attempted to take a child beggar home.

According to him, the little girl kept following him and he almost carried her to his house from Benin market.

Man lifts child beggar Photo Credit: @dc_coded_btc

Source: TikTok

The child broke down in tears and her mother immediately came to the rescue. After some seconds of dragging, the young man brought the child down and she moved off with her mother.

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as people shared their experiences with beggars along the road.

"Today, I almost carry beggar pikin go house for new Benin market, beg kill una", he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Little girl uses slangs to beg

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has earned accolades from netizens after showing off her smartness on the road.

The child beggar spotted a man whom she felt was rich enough to bless her with cash, and she decided to approach him. She rushed after him and used slangs to hype him and appeal for funds from him.

The young man who was shocked over her perfect use of slangs brought out his phone to record the moment. "Senior man change am for your smallie na. Abeg. Your face show your shoe shine", she pleaded.

Source: Legit.ng