A Nigerian mother did not stop caring for her daughter, who just gotten married, but she continued to dot on her

Amal posted a video of the moment her mother drove to her office to give her a plate of rice and chicken

Amal collected the food and ate it with a lot of joy and happiness as her mother watched in the car

A Nigerian mother has continued caring for her daughter, who recently got married.

Amal said her mother always comes to her office to visit her and bring her food.

The woman keeps visiting her daughter's office to give her food. Photo credit: TikTok/Amal.

Source: TikTok

In one video she posted on TikTok, Amal showed when her mother arrived in her car.

Amal's mother came with a plate of rice garnished with a generous chunk of chicken.

She was too happy to eat the food as she collected it and munched aggressively while her mother watched.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother visits her married daughter

@Dee said:

"So cute, May Allah bless our parents Amin."

@Safwanah said:

"The genuine happiness."

@k-klassique_wearables said:

"The rich ones with doings. Something wey my mama fit do but t-fare humbled her."

@sassyshee said:

"Awwwwww. Allah bless her."

@Abuja Doughnuts,Cake Smallchop said:

"She even bought me fwooodd."

@Annabel said:

"Your mum is young."

@Rahima Abdulaziz said:

"It’s the rich laugh for me."

@Ms_Votie said:

"This is beautiful. Mummy understands boundaries. She’s knows it will be somehow visiting your house every week and said to herself thank God you have an office."

@Mr White naija said:

"Your mommy look very young like you."

@TESSY said:

"Mummy's baby. I love it."

@Mallamprof said:

"There is no doubt that she is the last born of the family."

@Emolala said:

"I hope you get sister...I no go mind marrying from this family."

Woman competes with her son

In a related story, a mother with a mathematics degree competed with his son.

The woman's son is naturally talented with numbers.

The completion was moderated by the woman's husband, who was rooting for his son to win the contest.

Source: Legit.ng