A funny mother has gone viral on social media after tackling her daughter-in-law for oppressing her at home

In a video, the woman's son came into the room and filmed his funny mother exhibiting her jealousy

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many ladies wishing to have such mothers-in-law

A video of a funny Yoruba mother subtly tackling her daughter-in-law has kept people in stitches.

In the viral video, the woman who spoke in Yoruba language got jealous over her daughter-in-law's catchy look and fine nails.

Jealous mother-in-law Photo Credit: @vin_sholex

Source: TikTok

She promised to do the same for herself so she can look more pretty for her husband at home.

At one point, the woman turned around to prove to her daughter-in-law that she is also a 'hot cake' and nobody can oppress her.

Social media reactions

@a_bi_ke864 said:

"Where una dey see this kind mother Inlaw abeg."

@tossoucecile5 stated:

"This is the kind of mother-in-law I want."

@oyinkansolami68 reacted:

"I pray she enjoyed her labour because I love her so much."

@abibat2321 commented:

"Hold this ur mother-in-law well oh always do what will make her happy best mother-in-law ever."

@mhidefresh said:

"God abeg help me I need this kind mother-in-law so I go Dey get joy always."

@nanaaisha20020 added:

"How I wish my iya oko too dey in Vogue knows whatup instead of all this eleha suna."

Watch the video below:

Mother-in-law beats son's wife in waist dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an interesting video currently trending online has shown a mother-in-law with her son's wife engaging each other in a dancing duel. The ladies showed off sterling and very cool waist moves as they danced to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Nwangwu Onye Ntisa.

But social media users are of the view that the old woman's waist moves dwarfed that of her young daughter-in-law. In the interesting video which they recorded at home, the old woman danced like a pro, apparently remembering her own youthful days.

The video shared on Tiktok by @Shasha_805 gathered a lot of attention. It was also shared on Instagram by @olorisupergal and it has attracted reactions from many social media users who showered admiration on both.

Source: Legit.ng