“Definition of Oga Wife”: Regina Daniels Triggers Reactions With Moments of Her on Board a Private Jet
- Actress Regina Daniels recently took to her social media timeline to share some lovely pictures of her in a black and white suit outfit
- The mother of two also shared a moment of her on board a private jet that hinted she was travelling
- As expected, many of her fans took to her comment section to gush about her beauty, while others applauded her for being wise enough to marry Ned Nwoko
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has caused a stir on social media after she shared some new pictures with her fans and followers.
In the pictures, the beautiful actress was seen rocking a white and black suit on board a private jet, which hinted she was travelling.
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, the mother of two added a caption that read:
“I vow to never look back unless it’s to see how far I have come ✈️.”
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
See her post below:
Fans react to Regina Daniels’ new pics
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
iam_ladyfidel:
"Never look back my dear. No one glories in poverty and suffering."
ucheelendu:
"Nwunye Senator... congratulations baby❤."
callista_wendu:
"The only person that can advise me ."
eri_ifeofficial:
"Definition of Oga wife ❤️❤️❤️ This is beautiful."
lavovie:
"The only woman who made a wise decision in that Nigeria. ."
onlykonish:
"Even all of u insulting her that she married an old man are here shouting Oga wife ."
immacoastaprettypretty:
"Shopping n spending the cash ."
successful_ann:
"Na only ur advice I fit take for this life ♥️."
odirachukwummaasomba:
"You made a wise decision baby..we the young guys are untrustworthy ."
blinzpreshy:
"If too say this girl no follow wetin her mother tell her she for no dey where she dey now never use your mother for granted no matter what ✌️."
princess.chinoye:
"And now I understand why she marry Ned nah ur foot step I dey follow now ❤️."
Lady describes Regina Daniels as a source of inspiration to young girls
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels stirred reactions with the appreciation message she shared after he emerged as senator-elect for Delta North.
The actress’ post stirred reactions from a lady identified as ayer_ki, who described her as a true inspiration to young girls.
She wrote: “Congratulations. You're a true inspiration to most young girls. I love you ❤️.”
Source: Legit.ng