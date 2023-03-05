Global site navigation

“Definition of Oga Wife”: Regina Daniels Triggers Reactions With Moments of Her on Board a Private Jet
by  Olumide Alake
  • Actress Regina Daniels recently took to her social media timeline to share some lovely pictures of her in a black and white suit outfit
  • The mother of two also shared a moment of her on board a private jet that hinted she was travelling
  • As expected, many of her fans took to her comment section to gush about her beauty, while others applauded her for being wise enough to marry Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has caused a stir on social media after she shared some new pictures with her fans and followers.

In the pictures, the beautiful actress was seen rocking a white and black suit on board a private jet, which hinted she was travelling.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, the mother of two added a caption that read:
“I vow to never look back unless it’s to see how far I have come ✈️.”

Fans react to Regina Daniels’ new pics

iam_ladyfidel:

"Never look back my dear. No one glories in poverty and suffering."

ucheelendu:

"Nwunye Senator... congratulations baby❤."

callista_wendu:

"The only person that can advise me ."

eri_ifeofficial:

"Definition of Oga wife ❤️❤️❤️ This is beautiful."

lavovie:

"The only woman who made a wise decision in that Nigeria. ."

onlykonish:

"Even all of u insulting her that she married an old man are here shouting Oga wife ."

immacoastaprettypretty:

"Shopping n spending the cash ."

successful_ann:

"Na only ur advice I fit take for this life ♥️."

odirachukwummaasomba:

"You made a wise decision baby..we the young guys are untrustworthy ."

blinzpreshy:

"If too say this girl no follow wetin her mother tell her she for no dey where she dey now never use your mother for granted no matter what ✌️."

princess.chinoye:

"And now I understand why she marry Ned nah ur foot step I dey follow now ❤️."

Lady describes Regina Daniels as a source of inspiration to young girls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels stirred reactions with the appreciation message she shared after he emerged as senator-elect for Delta North.

The actress’ post stirred reactions from a lady identified as ayer_ki, who described her as a true inspiration to young girls.

She wrote: “Congratulations. You're a true inspiration to most young girls. I love you ❤️.”

Source: Legit.ng

