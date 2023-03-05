A video shared on TikTok shows a cute toddler's reaction as soon as she sighted her mother returning from work

In the heartwarming clip on Instagram, the toddler smiled widely as her doting mother recorded the moment

Social media users have penned down sweet comments regarding the clip as many wished to have babies

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An adorable video shared by a mother shows how her cute baby reacts whenever she returns home from work.

The baby was seen smiling very happily and beautifully when she sighted her mother from the window.

Mum shares video of daughter welcoming her home Photo Credit: @splufiknigerians

Source: Instagram

While sharing the video, her mother noted that she always expects a cute welcoming smile from her baby whenever she returns home.

The lovely clip has gone viral on social media and has attracted lots of comments from netizens who found the baby's smile very attractive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Whenever I come back from work, I know that my baby is waiting for me with this smile", the mum said.

Social media reactions

@debayoadeoba commented:

"This is everything and more."

@ ogunsjummy0116 wrote:

"so adorable."

@appliques_trims_tubo added:

"no greater feeling than this."

@leenix_official reacted:

"See as I dey laugh like mumu."

@lola9ja replied:

"Agape love the best."

@youaintfred added:

"Please who knows the name of the background song."

@rebeccadavisblogger said:

"So cute. You are a blessed woman to have a beautiful child."

@designa231 said:

"So adorable."

@its_racheal replied:

"Beautiful."

@lagosshisha added:

"Wholesome."

@oloriwendytunes said:

"So beautiful, so sweet."

@anny_debby commented:

"No hold me no hold me. I wan go sun orun cute."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian mum celebrates, says her newborn turned into a boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new mum has caused a stir on social media after revealing that her baby whose s*ex was said to be female came out as a boy.

Sharing her story on TikTok, the woman said when she was pregnant, her sister-in-law threatened her. She was threatened with being sent back home if the baby came out as a girl. "When I was pregnant, my husband's sister said that if I gave birth to a girl I'd go back to my father's house from the hospital," she wrote.

While stating that all children are the same, urging for the discrimination to stop, she said that her sister-in-law eventually delivered her third baby girl.

Source: Legit.ng