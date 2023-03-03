It was an emotional day for these grooms who couldn't control their tears at the wedding venue

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A handsomely dressed groom was standing patiently at the altar with very nervous and shaky hands when his bride walked in.

Another groom caused a scene on his wedding day as he cried so much in the presence of his guests and friends.

Grooms cry profusely on wedding day Photo Credit: @instablog9ja, ladygagajp

Source: UGC

When people asked what happened, he revealed that he remembered his late parents who couldn't attend his wedding.

Legit.ng in this article presents videos of three emotional grooms who broke down on their wedding day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. Nigerian groom cries uncontrollably on wedding day

A Nigerian man surprised many on his wedding day as he kept crying (for joy). He would not stop even when his friends tried consoling him.

Whenever he tried to keep the tears back, they would come cascading down his cheeks again. Many Nigerians have since reacted to the video posted on Instagram by @Instablog9ja.

Many wondered why he was crying so much if he may still in the future marry more than one wife. Some people believed that it was all for the show, and the display does not say a man would still not cheat.

2. Trolls slam groom who broke down in tears as bride arrived

In recent times, videos of grooms shedding tears after sighting their brides at the wedding venue have been shared online. In one of the videos, the groom was so emotional about his nuptials and wasn't shy to shed a few tears.

He stood before the altar dressed in a dark suit and jacket with red rose flowers. His groomsmen dressed just like he did.

In the cute clip, the best man comforted the emotional groom who was rubbing his hands nervously and already crying. However, trolls dragged him stating that he will still cheat.

3. Groom cries bitterly at his wedding venue as he remembers late parents

A heartbroken Nigerian groom remembered his late parents on his wedding day and broke down in tears.

During the occasion which was meant to be a joyous one, he sat on a chair and began to weep bitterly.

In a touching video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, he was spotted covering his eyes with his hands while weeping bitterly.

Bride breaks down in tears on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newly-wedded bride cried out publicly after finding out that her man slept with her best friend a day before their wedding ceremony.

The incident, which happened in public, caused quite a stir such that many people gathered around the wedding entourage. A man was hugging the groom as he knocked him in Pidgin English for messing things up.

The bride, while screaming, stated that she would not continue with the marriage. The accused lady, who sported a wine-coloured dress, could be seen gesturing as if pleading for mercy.

Source: Legit.ng