A very talented man has used the pieces of broken bottles to create shiny pieces that look like diamonds

The man made use of bottles of different colours which he broke and chiselled into something beautiful

A video that captured how he did the skillful job has gone viral and is currently trending on Instagram

A stunning Instagram video has shown how a skilled man used bottle to create pendants.

In the video posted by @art_dailydose, the man first broke a blue bottle and then chiselled it into diamond shape.

The broke bottle was turned into a gem. Photo credit: Instagram/@art_dailydose.

The man's way of creating the pendants shows someone who has a lot technical skills.

Man uses bottle to create nice gems

After breaking the bottle, he took a small piece of it and went to work with his chiselling tools.

In a short while, he was able to come up with a nice-looking pendant that had all the trappings of an expensive diamond.

A lot of people who have seen the video of his beautiful art are praising him immensely. Some people however cast doubts on the man's craft, saying it is not from the broken bottle.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@tyde_typhon said:

"Stunning. Who needs diamonds?"

@ericsnyderphotography asked:

"Something isn’t right about this video. Those glass bottles are not that thick. So the final shot is a real gem."

@lidijad said:

"I rather have a ring made out of my favourite beer than diamond that children died mining."

@gauravtee reacted:

"Moment of silence for people who believe the jewel at the end was from the beer bottle."

@nerdinwolfsclothing said:

"Finally. I can afford to get married."

@mr._noi reacted:

"Beautiful jewelry! But guy needs to wear gloves to be safe on his fingers."

@diamonddead said:

"If that ring falls to the ground or one wrong hit and that glass jewel is history."

Source: Legit.ng