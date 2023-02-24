A sensational video of a lecturer dancing for her students during a class has gone viral on popular app, TikTok

In the video, the female lecturer was spotted vibing to an interesting beat which her students played for her

The students were not left out in the drama as they all turned to DJs and hypemen while watching the cute lecturer

A lecturer has gone viral on TikTok app after showing off her impeccable dance moves in class.

While teaching, the smart teacher decided to make the class come alive and allow the students let out a little steam.

All she needed was a DJ to give the beats and she took over by dancing along to the song.

At one point, she decided to leave the aisle of the class that was constraining her dance moved and walked to the front of the class to show some nice legwork in her fancy shoe.

Her students clearly enjoyed the whole performance and all the while chanted along to the song and hyped their lecturer who was not shy to dance in front of them.

It was a bonding time between teacher and students and will certainly bridge the gap between them in academia.

Social media reactions

@elakeboh commented:

"My own female lecturers can never dress like this, where do you expect them to keep their Queen Elizabeth coat and cover shoes?"

@prettywendy64 said:

"Tiktokers would love to school here."

@esterobaby wrote:

"Not me just looking at the shoe."

@korkor_ruby wrote:

"Lecturers like this you will never miss their class."

@hayfordagyemang93 commented:

"U can't be referred in her class!'

@dbee.god commented:

"Nobody will fail her class. Glj is best."

@emefa_herslf wrote:

"Favorite lecturer."

@miahthe_ii wrote:

"The vibe wild."

@pretty_prabs wrote:

"Her shoes alone."

@charismasenam6 said:

"Shoes for days."

@naa_hemaa wrote:

This lecture room looks like that of GIJ."

@willy_wayne5 wrote:

"I will never skip such class."

@yaababy3031 wrote:

"This is the kind of lecturers we need."

@nharnharyhaa30 said:

"My mass com lecture.

@afuanakita wrote:

"She's a nice person tho."

@armadorable08 said:

"Underground artists in the making wei."

@wassani_ba said:

"This is GIJ lecture hall right?"

@noble_paragon said:

"And na back sitter's start the singing."

@user3324315887113 commented:

"I think its Nigeria."

@profasante wrote:

"Its the guys seriousness for me."

Watch the video below:

Lecturer dances to Odeyewu in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok page @ciroomafadeelarh that shared the clip hailed the lecturer for 'understanding the assignment.'

In the clip, the energetic lecturer showed off accurate dance steps as he kept up with the song's tempo.

He twisted, turned and did leg dance moves to the amazement of his students, who screamed at the top of their voices.

Source: Legit.ng