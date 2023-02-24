Social media users have penned down sweet comments after sighting a lovely video of a couple with genetic order

Despite being physically challenged and using wheelchairs, the duo still had room for love in their hearts

The cute video had short reels of them flaunting themselves and the activities they get to enjoy with each other

Life throws us curveballs, but it's up to us to either make excuses or rise to the challenge.

This beautiful couple suffering from cerebral palsy still had room in their hearts for love and they chose to love each other.

Physically challenged couple Photo Credit: @lorrayne_carolyne

The duo did not allow their situation to determine what they do with life, who they spend it with and how they spend it. The viral video showed them enjoying the best of life, wearing matching outfits, going to football matches, going to the beach together, and making cute videos together.

"Beautiful couple."

Video of pretty lady and disabled partner melts hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful woman has shared a breathtaking video of herself and her physically challenged lover.

In the sweet clip, they sat side by side as they stared at each other with much love and admiration. While sharing the clip via TikTok, the proud wife and mother of one revealed why she got married to a disabled man.

According to her, he was the choice of God for her, and she didn't want to go against God's leading.

