A hilarious video has shown the moment a lady was caught by her mother while making a TikTok video

Using the living room for her performance, the lady in a short blouse whined her waist gently for the camera

Upon seeing that she has been caught in the act by her mother, the lady's next action left many netizens amused

A young lady has gone viral on TikTok owing to a funny incident that ensued with her mum during her recording.

The petite lady with a flat tummy rocked a short blouse and was recording herself whining her waist in the living room when she spotted her mum looking at her.

Mum caught her daughter dancing. Photo Credit: @user8170318437901

Source: TikTok

She immediately halted her dancing and burst into laughter while her mum watched from a distance without uttering a word.

Unfazed by her mum's presence, the lady continued with her recording and even increased the intensity at which she danced with her waist.

The funny TikTok video has stirred hilarious reactions on social media.

user8835775630614 said:

"And you're still dancing !?

"You dont fear nth .i see."

Paul said:

"Mammy is like "where is my slippers."

Mc jior 001 said:

"The mother seriously thinking on who will be her son inlaw."

Mr TinMr TinMr Tin said:

"No nyash just moving the body she is in alot consine."

petermasinde795 said:

"She is beautiful."

brian69demack said:

"She's like...who is bewitching my daughter hooo god heal my only daughter please."

markpaul385 said:

"She will be like, so men done they nack my only daughter anyhow chaii , so my daughter done open eye."

