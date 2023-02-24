A video of a car that has wall sockets has stirred massive reactions on social media as people were concerned about its safety

For convenience, the driver installed the socket on the two seats so those at the back can easily charge their devices

Many social media users who watched the clip applauded the driver's initiative to make his passengers comfortable in his car

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A male passenger was surprised when he took a taxi and saw the wall sockets the driver installed in his car for people to charge their phones.

He made a video showing the interior of the car. On the dashboard was a socket for whoever is sitting in front to use. There was also a socket each at the back of the driver's and the front passenger's seats.

There were sockets at the back of the driver and passenger seats. Photo source: @jr_bayano400

Source: TikTok

Wall sockets in a car

The male passenger ran a commentary while filming the car. Many people who reacted to the video found it funny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some TikTokers wanted to know if it is even safe to have such an installation in a vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Rocxy_rex said:

"Now I can carry my iron when I’m late for work."

Abynarh quneduh said:

"One seat one plug,,, nea woheaaaaa ne wo charger."

Godwin# said:

"At the end of it all, you would realize there is no fire extinguisher."

EwuraAdjowa said:

"Very creative but pls try and get fire extinguisher."

Louis said:

"You will surely leave your phone in the car."

SUNSHINE said:

"Na this driver ago tell keep the change."

Pretty AdWoA Duffy️ said:

"Eiiii the day I saw dhiz driver I was shocked eiiiii."

Temitope said:

"Eh be like say na NEPA get the car."

MadiCorp1 said:

"You could have rather converted the 12v power to 5v Dc. no need to use inverter and those big sockets. lmfao."

Man turns car to "supermarket"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @leeleeannn went online to share an experience with an Uber driver.

While in his car, she filmed the interior to show how the driver has the best interest of his passengers at heart by creating a 'mini supermarket' in his vehicle.

The TikTok video showed the back of the front seat which had bottles of goodies that passengers can snack on during their journey.

Source: Legit.ng