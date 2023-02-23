A lady has lamented on TikTok, saying her little brother is unable to pour water on himself owing to what his teacher did to him

According to the lady, the boy named Kofi complained that he was beaten all in the name of dictation

What angered her the more was that he has sickle cell anemia which the teacher seemed aware of, judging by her statement to Kofi

A lady has expressed anger and sadness after seeing the bruises on her little brother's body caused by his teacher's beatings.

Showcasing the bruises via a TikTok video, she said the boy, Kofi, told her that the female teacher dealt with him for getting his dictation wrong.

Lady laments over what a teacher did to her brother's body. Photo Credit: @rammybyrhamat

Source: TikTok

Kofi said that he was not the only one who got it wrong but the whole class. Lamenting, the lady said she has no problem with her brother being beaten but was displeased that the teacher mocked the kid with his health challenge.

She said the teacher said she would beat the sickle cell anemic kid till he got crises. She vowed to storm the school the next day, bemoaning that the lad can no longer pour water on his body. In her words:

"My brother was beaten today at school all in name of dictation which according to him all of them got it wrong.

"The thing is that i dnt hve problem she beating the kids but to beat him n tell him "i will beat u for u to get crises" knwin very well that hes a sickle cell anemic kid meaning she was aware of wat she waz doin. Is rada unfortunate dat de tym he came home it was too late so i culdnt go dere. I promise am going dere tomorrow now the boy cnt even pour water on himself."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Baby Kentrell said:

"Am a teacher but GES doesn’t allow us to use canes in the school again. Even the master has to write a statement for caning a student. Go there pls."

user3905267585114 said:

"Hmmmm same thing happened to me in nursery...and the teacher didn’t get it easy from my dadam 35 years now and I still remember that incident."

susana konadu said:

"Teachers beats students for nothing they just admire beating them whiles they dnt even correct them it’s very sad."

Jasie Arinda said:

"This once happened to me wen I was 8 over not understanding math.came bk home with bruises. nxt day my mom went for a fight."

Otumfuor Migos said:

"So last week sef some happened.... if it was my kid bro that teacher should say his/her last prayers...ASUWEAR."

Mum storms school after teacher's flogging made her child unable to walk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had stormed her daughter's school over what a teacher's flogging did to the kid.

Taking to TikTok, the unhappy woman revealed that her daughter's teacher canned her for forgetting a notebook at home.

Describing the teacher as stupid, the woman wondered why her daughter would be canned 15 strokes for just a notebook.

The woman refused to be calmed by the school authorities as she demanded to see the teacher who put her daughter in such a way. She said her daughter could not sit or walk.

Source: Legit.ng