A Nigerian man surprised many people with the kind gesture he showed to a mentally challenged woman

The man dressed up like a mad fellow and interacted with the mentally ill woman who was going about her business

The kind man trailed behind her and gave her water after drinking from the same plastic bottle himself

A video of a Nigerian man showing love to a mad woman on a street has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

The man known as TikTok mad man trailed behind the mentally challenged woman after seeing her pass by while he was making a video.

The shabbily dressed man summoned courage and called out to her, but the woman snubbed him.

He got closer to her and calmly offered her water from a plastic bottle after taking a sip from it. Afterwards, he gave her bread and helped package the edible with the water for her.

The man joked about wanting to take another sip after feeding her the water but had a second thought.

The TikTok video has caused quite a stir.

Social media reactions

omodaratan feyisayo said:

"This is a perfect example of before you catch a monkey you have to become one."

Taiwo said:

"Why you carry sticks for hand , for self defense Abi Incase she wan nack you teeth."

excelbae1 said:

"U sure say u sef no dey mad bt it take mind ooo my guy u get mind."

c_kelvino said:

"If you Dey wonder how you understand her feelings lol you nor sabi say nah small small madness Dey start."

STEFAN ♋said:

"That’s true love ❤️pure love."

Leo Nwanze said:

"I been dey expect make you drink again after you feed am finish, you broke my heart."

adebayonoah08 said:

"It's very funny but looks like a calling to me. God will grant unto you what it requires to do His Assignment."

Source: Legit.ng