A lady used a short video of herself in a camo colour to show people how soldiers abroad behaved differently from officers in Nigeria

The lady walked with joy amid the soldiers on patrol and none of them raised eyebrows that she was in a matching colour with them

Social media users who reacted to her video said that it would have gone bad for her if she dared such in Nigeria

A young lady, @official_babicue, abroad has made a short video wearing an outfit that has a camo military colour. She walked beside soldiers carrying guns and nothing happened.

The lady said she dares not try such a thing in Nigeria where soldiers frown at any civilian in their colour.

Nigerians said she could never wear such an outfit in their country. Photo source: @official_babicue

Source: TikTok

Lady in military camo colour trends

Despite the lady making a video and dancing with her waist as she walked, the military officers minded their business and continued their patrol.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many Nigerians who thronged her video's comment section were wowed at the officer's calmness as she walked around them with pride.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 42,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Choco said:

"Nigeria go dey respect uniform not the individuals living in the country."

me_carly6 said:

"You come dey even dey waka pass their front with pride things you don't try in Nigeria except you do ready to lose weight."

Arewasweetlife200 said:

"See voltage just come Nigeria with am."

singhveer36 said:

"Jesus this one shock me ooo."

perpetual952 said:

"And the soldier no even send self... Come nija first."

tmixwisdom said:

"I swear here in Gabon you can wear army full uniform nothing will happen our country Nigeria no well."

Kindy Bae said:

"If you get mind come wear soldier uniform for Nigeria."

Lady pranked soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady who always makes prank videos on her TikTok page played one on an unsuspecting military officer.

In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down. The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it.

After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought a pack of snacks for the soldier. The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked.

Source: Legit.ng