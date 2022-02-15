A young Nigerian lady showed love to a Lagos traffic warden while he was on duty as she marked 2022 Valentine's Day

The lady boldly approached the traffic warden, asking him to be her Val and expressed how she liked him

To the man's surprise after he consented, she gave him Valentine rose as well as an undisclosed amount of money

A young Nigerian lady left many people gushing as she appreciated the effort of a Lagos traffic officer in a special way.

In a video she shared on Instagram, the lady approached the officer who directs traffic around Oregun, Ikeja in Lagos and first exchanged pleasantries with him.

She showed him love Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @alex_andrakay

She asked him to be her Val

The bold lady then asked that he be her Valentine, a request the man consented to.

The lady went on to tell him how she often told her friends about her likeness for him each time she passes the area.

While the man was trying to grasp what her intentions were, the lady presented him a Valentine rose and also gifted him an undisclosed amount of money.

The officer broke into a smile as he received the gifts with thanks, amid cheers from his colleagues at an opposing section of the road.

The traffic officer excites road users, including the lady, with his unique manner of directing vehicle movement that involves dancing.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Netizens hail the lady's kind gesture

@scentsbysoore remarked:

"Awwnn with your smile ehhhh he wouldn’t have declined nice one!"

@nkemogbuaku stated:

"Good one. This good deed will surely return to you in many ways, a million times over."

@isorinola wrote:

"This is very commendable. That guy truly deserves an "award". Glad you made him smile. A "little" kindness here and there will make the world a better place."

@oyeboade_t said:

"I still wish I could surprise this mad one of these days on my way from church this afternoon."

@zaddypresh commented:

"Alex always never seizes to amuse me. You are rare indeed, and happy Valentine’s Day. Though I didn’t get my own roses."

Traffic warden who doesn't take bribes hailed on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had celebrated a traffic warden who doesn't collect bribes.

The officer is popular in Ibadan where he directs traffic along custom-secretariat road in the city. A resident, Abdulmumin Adebiyi, said the man corrects erring motorists in love without looking for a way to fleece them of money.

Oloyede stated that he does not see his uniform as a way to subject people to oppression as he spoke about how he is very much passionate about his job.

