A viral video on TikTok shows the moment several packs of condoms fell off the pocket of a 'man of God' at an ATM queue

In the trending video, he pleaded with people to allow him to withdraw some money but nobody obliged

After some time, he dipped his hands into his pocket to remove his handkerchief, only for condoms to fall out of his pocket

A hilarious video shared on TikTok captures the reactions of eyewitnesses after sighting a preacher with condoms.

In what seems to be a prank video, the man who claimed to be a 'man of God' asked people at an ATM queue to allow him to use the machine first.

Condoms fall off pastor's pocket Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

He wore a black suit and carried a bible in his hands. Everyone declined as one lady went ahead to notify him that she is a pastor's wife.

After waiting for some time, the 'man of God' decided to bring out a handkerchief from his pocket to wipe his sweaty face, only for loads of condoms to fall out

He bent down to pick them one after the other as people made fun of him. One guy however helped him pick the condoms.

After picking them up, the pastor swiftly walked away leaving people in astonishment over the scenario.

Social media reactions

@mcshakaracomedian reacted:

"You see that guy way help am pick the condoms, that guy is living an easy life."

@kleverjay wrote:

"This one na Man on God no be Man of God."

@tunde.jnr added:

"Everybody get him own ministry. Let him serve uniquely."

@odinaka.ruth said:

"Protection is very important. Infection don too much."

@_cici_nita commented:

"Wo body no be firewood. Make man of God no overcum?"

@sweet_16_nurse said:

"Everyone needs protection, ahnahn, a nurse speaking, don't come for me."

@ayrubber replied:

"Nigerians remain undefeated."

@ueendanie.lle reacted:

"Even in this tough times, de still find a way to make ourselves happy."

@spiffystella added:

"Human beings will judge you for doing what they do."

@sandela740 commented:

"Is the fact that it poured and not drop for me."

@iamkingrmmy said:

"Brother supporting brother, see that guy helping him out."

@_kingpresshy wrote:

"Man of God needs protection too abeg."

Watch the video below:

